TDP politburo revamped

By | Published: 5:58 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Telugu Desam Party politburo has been revamped accommodating some juniors in the process and former minister Kinjarapu Atchan Naidu was nominated as the new president of Andhra Pradesh unit of the party, to replace Kala Venkatarao. TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu who announced the party committees at Vijayawada on Monday, retained L Ramana as the president of the TDP Telangana state unit.

Former minister Galla Aruna Kumari who quit the polit bureau recently, is made national vice-president. while film actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna making a surprise entry. A 27-member central committee of the party was also announced in which Chandrababu continues as the national president and his son Nara Lokesh as the general secretary.

The politburo : Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, KE Krishnamurthy, N. Chinarajappa, S. Chandramohan Reddy, Kalva Srinivasulu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Varla Ramaiah, Kala Venkatarao, Nakka Anandababu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, NMD Farooq, Galla Jayadev, R. Srinivasa Reddy, Pithani Satyanarayana, Kollu Ravindra, V. Anita, G. Sandhyarani, R.

Chandrasekhar Reddy, Aravind Kumar Goud. Ex-officio members: Nara Lokesh, K. Atchan Naidu and L. Ramana.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .