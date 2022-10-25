Teacher arrested for sexually harassing class 9 student in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: A private school teacher was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a Class 9 girl student in Sangareddy town on Sunday.

According to the Sangareddy Town Police, the parents of the girl approached the police on Saturday evening. After an inquiry with the management and the victim’s classmates, the police found that the girl’s allegations were true.

When the school opened on Tuesday, Students Federation of India (SFI) activists staged a protest before the DEO office demanding the State government to cancel recognition of the school for lacking monitoring of such teachers. The students also alleged that the management of the school had allowed the teacher to continue though he had a bad conduct record.

The police said the teacher used to misbehave with the student in the classroom too. A POCSO case was registered against him.