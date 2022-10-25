Sangareddy: Rs 30 lakh cash missing from ATMs in Kandi

09:08 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Sangareddy: Mystery shrouds the missing of Rs 30 lakh in cash from two ATMs in the Kandi mandal headquarters last Saturday. Some banks have hired an agency to upload currency into their ATMs in the Sangareddy district and two cash uploaders were stated to have uploaded the amount into these ATMs.

However, the cash went missing leading to suspicion that the cash loaders could be responsible. Though the agency registered a case against these two employees, the incident came to light on Tuesday.

However, police felt that a few more employees other than this two could be involved as without sharing the one-time password from the agency the ATMs could not be opened or closed. Investigation is on.