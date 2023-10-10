Teacher booked for tearing student’s hijab in Jammu & Kashmir

By IANS Published Date - 04:03 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Representational Image

Srinagar: A teacher was booked on Tuesday for allegedly tearing the hijab of a student in Jammu & Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Official sources said that a girl student lodged a police complaint alleging that a teacher approached her while she was seated in the classroom and forcibly removed and tore her hijab.

She alleged that the same teacher had been harassing her and her classmates for a while, but today he forcibly removed her hijab.

The student said that she had discussed the harassment issue with her parents previously.

“On one occasion when the girl’s mother visited the school regarding the matter, the accused teacher confronted her and shouted at her and questioned her presence on the school premises,” the sources said.

“The student said she had repeatedly reported this issue to the school principal and other staff members, but regrettably, no action was ever taken”, they said.

A case under section 354 IPC and 9/10 POCSO Act has been registered at police station Bandipora against the teacher and further investigation is going on