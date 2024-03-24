Three booked under POCSO Act for rape of minor in Jagtial

The prime accused, who had got friendly with the victim through one of her friends, had lured the girl promising to marry her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 March 2024, 04:57 PM

Representational Image

Jagtial: Three persons, including a minor boy, were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on charges of raping a minor girl in Jagtial town. They were also booked under the NDPS Act for consuming ganja.

According to the police, the three persons raped the girl after forcing her to smoke ganja. The prime accused, who had got friendly with the victim through one of her friends, had lured the girl promising to marry her.

Also Read Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO, faces allegation of sexual assault

He then took her to a friend’s home in Mothe village and forced her to smoke ganja. He later abused her sexually. When she pressurized him to marry her, he refused. After this, the second accused, a friend of the first accused, got friendly with the victim and he also promised to marry her.

He also abused her by giving her ganja, police said. The third accused, who used to supply water to the victim’s house, also did the same.

The incidents are said to have happened over the last one year and came to light on Saturday when the victim’s father lodged a complaint with the Jagtial police. The police have registered a case and are investigating. The three were booked under different sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and the NDPS Act.

The victim was reportedly shifted to a State-run home in Karimnagar.