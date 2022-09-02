Teachers’ Day: 49 teachers of Telangana to be awarded

Hyderabad: A total of 49 teachers from different State universities and affiliated colleges have been chosen for the State Awards, 2022, which would be presented on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday.

Among those chosen for the award from Osmania University were Prof. P Raja Sekhar, Department of Civil Engineering, OU College of Engineering, Dr. M Ramulu, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, OU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Dr. Manjula Bhanoori, Associate Professor, Department of Biochemistry, and Dr. Nazia Sultana, Associate Professor, Department of Commerce, Osmania University College for Women.

Three teachers-Dr. K Mallikarjuna Rao, Assistant Professor of Commerce, Dr. K Sarada, Senior Assistant Professor of Mathematics and Dr. A Dayanand, Assistant Professor of Chemistry-of Government City College, Hyderabad, were also chosen for the award under colleges category.

Eleven teaching staff including three principals and eight junior lecturers of the Government Junior Colleges and four teachers including a principal from the Government Polytechnics were also chosen for the awards.

The teachers were selected based on the recommendations of the committees which were constituted for the purpose for selecting the teachers for State Awards, 2022.