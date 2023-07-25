Tech Tok: Twitter bids goodbye to blue bird, says Hello X

Elon Musk rebranding Twitter has led to mixed reactions, but the logo is here to stay

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Elon Musk has a long history with the letter ‘X’ with most of his companies featuring it.

Elon Musk in recent times is famously known for making drastic changes in social media company Twitter. His biggest change came on Monday when he replaced the iconic blue bird with a black-and-white letter ‘X’.

Not just the logo on the platform, but the website name and Twitter’s other corporate accounts also embraced this new branding.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted “Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

It is no news that he wanted to rebrand the platform for quite some time now. Musk has a long history with the letter X. In 1999, he co-founded X.com, an online bank, which later became PayPal. The logo for his space company SpaceX is also X.

And recently, riding the AI wave, his AI business also goes by X.ai. With this, changing the Twitter logo to X seems only natural; although there were reports of resistance from private investors and banks. Signifying the change, Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco removed the sign letters, and the letter X was projected on the building after the announcement.

It remains to be seen how Twitterati will adapt to this significant change on the platform. Will this rebranding attempt work or is it going to fall flat on its face?

Microsoft testing Bing Chat on Chrome and Safari

According to a report from TechCrunch, Microsoft is bringing its ChatGPT-powered version to Chrome and Safari. Although the tech giant has not made an official announcement, if this goes through, it has the potential to change how we browse the internet.

Reports suggest that Microsoft will be limiting Bing Chat capabilities on Google Chrome. Instead of the 30 messages per conversation, like now the Edge has; the Chrome version of Bing lets you only send five messages. Moreover, the character limit in Bing on Chrome is limited to 2,000 compared to 4,000 on Edge.

Telegram launches Instagram-like stories

After Telegram CEO Pavel Durovlaunches announced that the app will try out Instagram-like stories, it has now unveiled the feature for premium users. Telegram is following social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook which also rolled out the stories tab.

While Telegram’s Stories may look similar to Instagram, the app offers privacy options and more control compared to other platforms. Users can share images, videos, links, and others which will disappear after a set amount of time.

Netflix crackdowns on password sharing

For the last few months now, there has been news about Netflix bringing its password-sharing restrictions to India. Starting Thursday, the popular streaming platform has finally begun sending out emails to its subscribers who are sharing the service with people outside their households in the country. In a statement published on their official site, Netflix said that their account can be used by one household only. That means everyone living at one address can use the same account without extra charges. However, if someone who lives at a different address uses the account, extra charges may be applied.

