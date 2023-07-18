Tech Tok: Free online course on AI

First came ChatGPT and then came a hundred more artificial intelligence apps that pushed the world into an AI furor. Soon enough, all the existing apps and search engines rode this latest wave of technology like a scalded cat.

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 05:42 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Do you want a prescription from the doctor? Perhaps AI can help. Need to write an email to your boss? I’m sure ChatGPT got it covered. Every step in this modern world seems to have been mired with it.

While AI may be too present in our lives that it becomes frustrating after a point, one has to note that it’s important enough for the rest of the world to play catch up. And no country wants to be left behind.

This is why Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, launched an AI training course as a part of the India 2.0 program. It is a free online training program that will teach students the nitty gritty of artificial intelligence.

Developed in collaboration between Skill India and GUVI, an Ed-tech company, the program holds accreditations from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training and IIT Madras. Both these institutions will oversee the quality and relevance of the course.

The goal here is to prepare India for the expected future dominance of AI, which now seems not only necessary for the advancement of the human race but also inevitable.

Facebook gets new Video tab

Facebook is replacing ‘Facebook Watch’ with a new ‘Video’ tab. The social media platform will also be bringing several new video-centric features to the social media platform.

It has updated its video editor with seamless editing options. It will now also allow users to upload videos in HDR and watch Instagram reels on Facebook. Essentially, everything related to videos will be found in one place.

Zuckerberg optimistic about Threads

The app which was launched as a rival to Twitter by Meta is facing early roadblocks. After clocking 100 million sign-ups in less than five days of its launch, Threads is witnessing a decline in usage.

But in a Threads post on Monday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg struck an optimistic note about the service’s growth. He said that millions of people are actually coming back to the platform daily.

“Our focus right now is not engagement, which has been amazing, but getting past the initial peak and trough we see with every new product, and building new features, dialling in performance, and improving ranking,” he wrote.

Microsoft replaces Xbox Live Gold with Game Pass Core

Turning a new leaf, Microsoft has decided to let go its Xbox Live Gold subscription and replace it with a new plan called the Game Pass Core. This will be effective from September 14 onwards at the same price.

According to reports, Game Pass Core will include usual Xbox online console multiplayer support, deals, and discounts. But it will also have a new catalog of more than 25 games which include Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Psychonauts 2, and others.