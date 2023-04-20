Techie from Jagtial found hanging in Pune

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Representational Image

Jagtial: A software engineer, Gadde Manoj (25), from Madapur of Korutla, was found hanging in his room in Pune on Thursday.

Manoj Kumar was working as a software engineer in Pune. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the morning when his friends went to his room.

Family members were shocked after knowing about the death of Manoj, who had called his mother on Wednesday night. Manoj is survived by his mother Rama and sister Prathibha.

