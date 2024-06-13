Techie mom jumps with kids into Ameenpur lake; cops save two

Published Date - 13 June 2024

Sangareddy: A four-year-old boy drowned after his mother jumped along with her two children into the Pedda Cheruvu in Ameenpur lake on Wednesday night.

The woman and her daughter were saved by a police patrol team, which was on duty in the Ameenpur police station limits. According to the police, the woman, Shweta (33), a software engineer, had an argument with her husband Vidyadhar Reddy, also a software engineer.

Following the argument, she left their home in Chandanagar in the night along with her children, Srihans and Sriaha, both twins aged four years.

She took her scooter and along with the twins, reached the lake, where she allegedly first threw the children into the water and then jumped in.

It was at this time that a patrol team comprising Head Constable Janakiram and Constable Prabhakar saw them. Both the cops jumped into the water body and managed to rescue Shweta and Sriaha, while Srihans drowned by then.

His body was retrieved by divers on Thursday afternoon. Ameenpur police have registered a case and are investigating.