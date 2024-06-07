Woman feared drowned in Pedda Cheruvu in Ameenpur

She accidentally slipped into the water and disappeared within minutes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 June 2024, 06:11 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A woman Jayashri (25) was feared drowned in Pedda Cheruvu in Ameenpur on Friday. Jayashri and her husband Ravi Teja, living in Saidham Colony in Ameenpur municipality, came to the tank for an evening stroll when she accidentally slipped into the water and disappeared within minutes.

Following the information, the Police and Disaster management staff have reached the spot. They have roped in some divers to search for the woman.