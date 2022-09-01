Techie steals gold from friends home, arrested in Sangareddy

07:54 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Sangareddy town police have nabbed a Software Engineer who had allegedly stolen 19 tolas and six grams of gold from a friend's home here on Thursday.

The accused person was Marrapu Srisai (29) of Mallkarjuna Nagar of Malkajigri. Srisai has been working as Software Engineer in a renowned company.

However, he was reportedly leading a lavish life by spending a huge amount on horse races, cricket betting, online games and others. Since he had borrowed some Rs five lakh from friends, they were forcing him to repay the loan.

To avoid them, Srisai moved to the Shanthi Nagar Colony in Sangareddy and stayed with his B-Tech Classmate Sridhar.

When the family members were away, Srisai reportedly decamped with 19 tolas and six grams of (196 grams) gold ornaments on August 19.

Following a complaint from Sridhar’s father Yadagiri, the Town Police have launched a hunt to nab him. He was taken into custody near BHEL on Wednesday.

The Police have recovered the total gold ornaments stolen by him. Srisai has been remanded.