Technology comes handy for differently-abled

Hyderabad: Innovation is not restricted to the elite circles and can also come from grassroot level. The Assistive Technology Exhibition 2020, organised by the Telangana State Innovation Cell as part of observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, showcased a few such ideas.

For instance K Sreeja, a student of the Krishnaveni Talent School from Godavarikhani, has made sensor-based cap and stick. These will come handy for the visually impaired as the sensors will aid them steer clear of obstacles.

“I want to make these available for about Rs 500. Keeping the cost low is important as it will help more people access it,” said the student, who showcased the idea at a village platform to an international forum.

Then there is Ganesh from Warangal Urban who created a Super Deaf Machine. He saw his friend’s family struggle with a member who had difficulty in hearing. “I am inspired by KCR’s Kanti Velugu programme, where eye screenings are conducted even at the village level. I am hoping that a similar large scale campaign is alos taken up screen the hearing problems,” he said adding that his Super Deaf Machine helps people improve their listening capacity.

In another instance T Ravi Kiran from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Adilabad, created a device that uses a facial recognition system. It will tell the users if the person in front is their father, brother, friend or relative or a stranger.

One more student used coconut shells to create flowerpots. Now, she is working at T-Works to automate and scale up the flowerpot making. These ideas from the hinterland caught the attention of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

City-based Ducere, which earlier created shoes for the visually impaired, has now come with another offering- Lechal Plus. Through this, it aims to ensure that the elderly do not suffer a fall. At a subscription of Rs 500 a month, the company does a check-up of the elderly and assesses the chances of them falling down. Based on the tests, it will suggest exercises to be done at home, said Krispian Lawrence, Co-Founder and CEO of Ducere,

The service will be launched in Hyderabad soon. “We will give a sensor-enabled pendant. This will know if there is a fall and will alert the family members and also the Ducere call centre. Immediately, a paramedic will be sent to the person for first aid and advise, said Lawrence.

Several students from BVRIT showcased many assistive technology ideas. One of them is Intelligo. This is a transmitter and four receivers. Each of the receivers can be tagged to a mobile phone, keys, bags, or books. This can be used to find misplaced items. The transmitter communicates with the receiver and sends in a loud signal, helping people to find the things.

There are ideas on making the knee braces flexible, prosthetic arms with sensory perceptions, multipurpose cot for bed-ridden patients, vibrotactile alert for hearing impaired, electric tricycle, flexible crutches and others.

