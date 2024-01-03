Chaos over ‘treasure trove’ on outskirts of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: Chaos prevailed on outskirts of Thondapally village in Shamshabad mandal in Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday after villagers thronged a farmland following reports of a treasure trove.

According to police, the owners of a land parcel were digging the ground using JCBs for last over a month and the exercise drew curiosity from the residents of nearby villages.

However, on Wednesday following rumour of discovery of treasure trove at the place, scores of people gathered around prompting the police to intervene. Actually, it was a big tunnel dug in the farm land that raised curiosity among the locals.

Shamshabad Inspector, A Sreedhar Kumar, who visited the spot said the owners of the farm land were digging the earth for last one month and on information of local people the police visited the spot. “We spoke to the owner and he told us that they are just digging the earth for construction purpose. All angles including treasure trove theory is being investigated,” said the inspector.