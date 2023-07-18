Telangana: Job mela to be held in Mancherial on July 20

Google Pay, an online payment platform, would recruit posts of 30 field sales representatives by conducting interviews at the ITI on July 20, said DEO Venkataramana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Mancherial: District Employment Officer Venkataramana said that a job mela would be organized on the premises of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) here on Thursday.

In a statement, Venkataramana said that Google Pay, an online payment platform, would recruit posts of 30 field sales representatives by conducting interviews at the ITI on July 20. He stated that candidates who have a motorbike and smartphone were eligible to apply for the posts. He advised the unemployed to utilize the opportunity.

