Teenager found hanging in Mancherial

Balaji was reportedly upset after being ill for a fortnight. His parents returned home and found his body.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Mancherial: A 19-year-old youngster was found hanging in a case of suspected suicide as he was depressed over his illness at Murimadugu village in Jannaram mandal on Thursday.

Jannaram Sub-Inspector P Satish Kumar said Thunguri Balaji, was found hanging in his residence when none was present. Balaji was reportedly upset after being ill for a fortnight. His parents returned home and found his body.

