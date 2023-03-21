Teenager from Wanaparthy drowns in Lakshmi Pushkarini at Yadadri

The victim, who went to the Lakshmi pushkarini on Tuesday morning for a bath and reportedly had a bout of seizures, was from Amarachinthala of Athmakur mandal in Wanaparthy district.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 11:57 AM, Tue - 21 March 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Lakshmi Pushkarini (temple pond) near the Yadadri hill shrine on Tuesday morning.

The victim was from Amarachinthala of Athmakur mandal in Wanaparthy district. He is said to have come with his mother to Yadagirigutta on Monday evening.

He went to the Lakshmi pushkarini on Tuesday morning for a bath and reportedly had a bout of seizures, following which he drowned. Further details are awaited.

In May 2022, a 15-year-old girl from Hyderabad drowned in the Lakshmi pushkarini while a 19-year-old youngster also drowned in the pond in September last year.

With the series of incidents, the temple authorities have locked the gates of the bathing ghats of the pushkarini to take up safety measures.