Girl drowns in water sump in Shadnagar

She is suspected to have gone to play nearby the uncovered water sump and slipped and fell inside.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl accidentally drowned in a water sump at Farooqnagar in Shadnagar on the city outskirts on Thursday.

According to the police, the child, Bhavya Sri, was playing in front of her house while her parents were inside. She is suspected to have gone to play nearby the uncovered water sump and slipped and fell inside.

“She drowned immediately and her parents who realised she was missing for a long time searched for her in the house and neighbourhood, but could not find her whereabouts. The body was later found in the five-an-a-half feet sump,” officials said.

The Shadnagar police booked a case and are investigating while the body was shifted to hospital and handed over to the family after autopsy.