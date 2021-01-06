From Kalyana Lakshmi to She Cabs, TS govt schemes changed her life

Tejaswi Pathara, a 23-year-old SC woman from Sangareddy, has undergone a significant transition in her life being the beneficiary of not one but three schemes

Sangareddy: In a classic example of how various State government schemes have a multiplier effect and provide a leg up to the needy and deserving individuals from the underprivileged sections of society, Tejaswi Pathara, a 23-year-old SC woman from Sangareddy, has undergone a significant transition in her life being the beneficiary of not one but three schemes — Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits and She Cabs.

And she stands a good chance of reaping the benefits of a life-changing State-sponsored programme if she comes up trumps in the draw of lots for 2BHK housing.

It all started with Tejaswi’s marriage in 2015 when her mother, a widow, was not in a position to afford the ceremony. The Kalyana Lakshmi scheme came as a much-needed succour at that time. Post her marriage with Tummala Shivashankar, Tejaswi, a mother of two now, was going through a rough patch, trying to make both ends meet till the State government issued the notification for the She Cabs scheme.

The She Cab scheme came as a ray of hope for Tejaswi, and she mastered driving within a month after she was selected under the scheme. Tejaswi, who was handed over a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car with 60 per cent subsidy provided by the TS Scheduled Caste Corporation on Monday, can now look forward to making up to Rs 30,000 a month with Uber Cabs taking up the services of the She Cabs.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Tejaswi said she was entirely dependent on her husband’s earnings as a cook for social functions to run the family of four. The going got tougher when he was out of work. “The notification of She Cab scheme came as a blessing to me since it would help in generating additional income to support my family. I am confident now that I can raise my children with dignity and provide them proper education and all the facilities they need to excel in their lives,” Tejaswi said.

For the delivery of her second child, Tejaswi went to Government Hospital in Sangareddy in March last year, where she was gifted the KCR Kit. Her husband, Shivashankar, says the government hospital has better facilities than most private hospitals.

The couple has applied for a house under the State government’s double bedroom scheme since they don’t have a house of their own. The application has been processed, and if luck holds out for the couple, they may well move into their own house in Sangareddy town soon.

When Finance Minister T Harish Rao handed over the She Cab to Tejaswi on Monday, she informed the Minister that she had also received Kalyana Lakshmi cheque from him at a programme in 2015 after her marriage.

When Harish Rao chose to travel in her cab as the first passenger, Tejaswi told him that she was also given KCR Kit after the second delivery. Congratulating Tejaswi, Harish Rao travelled in her cab from Sangareddy Collectorate to Pothireddypally Junction and paid her the first fare of her driving career.

