Telangana: 12-day Manjeera Kumbh Mela begins at Sangareddy

A huge number of devotees from across Telangana, neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra reached the Manjeera River to have a holy dip

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:08 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Priests peforming Ganga Harathi to river Manjeera on the occasion of 12-day Kumbha Mela at Panachavati Peetam in Sangareddy district on Monday.

Sangareddy: The 12-day Manjeera (Garuda Ganga) Kumbh Mela was off to a religious start on Monday on the banks of river Manjeera between Raghavapur-Chalki villages in Nyalkal Mandal.

A huge number of devotees from across Telangana, neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra reached the Manjeera River to have a holy dip. Collector A Sharath, MLAs K Manik Rao, Maha Reddy Bhupal Reddy, District Cooperative and Marketing Society Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar and others participated in the inaugural rituals.

Panchavati Seer Kasinatha Baba performed the rituals. While women were seen coming to the place carrying Bonam on their heads, a huge number of devotees thronged the place. During the evening hours, the priests performed Ganga Harathi to river Manjeera.

A good number of Naga Sadhus participated in the rituals on the first day of the 12-day fete.