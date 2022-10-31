Telangana: 13 police personnel get Union Home Minister’s special Ops medal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:28 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

The Union Minister of Home Affairs has announced ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal” for the year 2022 to 13 police personnel from Telangana, on Monday. The Union Minister of Home Affairs has announced ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal” for the year 2022 to 13 police personnel from Telangana, on Monday.

The police personnel selected for the medals include Anil Kumar, ADGP Telangana , Kaitha Ravinder Reddy (Deputy Superintendent of Police), Mogulla Venkateshwar Goud ( Inspector), Kukudapu Srinivasulu (sub inspector), Mohammed Akhter Pasha (sub inspector), Pandey Jithender Prasad (sub inspector), Syed Abdul Kareem (sub inspector) , Sanugommula Rajavardhan Reddy (head constable), Mohammed Taj Pasha (head constable), Mohammed Fareeduddin and constables Mohammed Fareeduddin, Bachula Laxminarayana, Kodgal Kiran Kumar and Syed Zia Ul Haq.