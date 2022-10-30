Consent for Central agencies withdrawn in August, not after MLA poaching episode

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:37 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s order withdrawing general consent earlier given to central agencies was issued in August, and not after the MLA poaching case as the BJP has alleged.

According to Additional Advocate General J Ramchandra Rao, the Telangana Home (Special) Department had issued an order G.O.Ms.No.51 on August 30 this year, withdrawing all previous general consents issued by it under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. The AAG informed the court about this on Saturday during arguments on the petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI probe into the MLA poaching case.

In the order issued on August 30, the State government said the required consent would be issued by the State government on a case-to-case basis.

As per the Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI needs consent from the respective State governments for conducting investigations in their jurisdictions. With the order in August, Telangana had joined a host of non-BJP ruled States to deny Central agencies a blanket permission to probe cases.

Eight States, including West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Meghalaya, have currently withdrawn general consent for the CBI to probe cases in their jurisdiction. Maharashtra had earlier withdrew the consent but later revoked the decision.