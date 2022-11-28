Telangana: 13 years after marriage, woman gives birth to triplets in Gajwel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Doctors of Governnment Hospital Gajwel are posing for a picture with triplets on Monday

Medak: A woman, who went 13 years after marriage without having children, gave birth to triplets at the Government Hospital, Gajwel on Monday.

Balasai Jaya, wife of Hariprasad of Pothanpally in Chegunta Mandal, had consulted several doctors during the last 12 years, but was not able to conceive. And now, 13 years after they got married, the two became proud parents of not one child, but three baby girls at the same time.

Dr Triveni, Dr Annapurna and Dr Manjula performed a C-Section surgery on Jaya on Monday morning. All the three babies and the mother were healthy and fine, doctors said. Doctors Ramu, Mahipal, Shanthanu Reddy and others congratulated the parents, who work as voluntary teachers in government schools near their village.