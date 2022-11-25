Tiffa Scanning in Siddipet, Gajwel government hospitals

It is mandatory to go for a Tiffa scanning during the 18th to 22nd week of pregnancy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Tiffa scanning machine has been installed in Government Hospital Siddipet.

Siddipet: With an objective to provide better scanning facilities for pregnant women, the Health Department has procured two Tiffa Scanning machines and installed these in the Government General Hospital, Siddipet and Government Hospital, Gajwel.

Though the Siddipet Hospital had an ultrasound scanning machine now, it is mandatory to go for a Tiffa scanning during the 18th to 22nd week of pregnancy. Pregnant women were forced to spend Rs.8,000 to Rs.12,000 in private centres for this scanning. The Telangana government, which has improved health facilities at government hospitals, was also giving KCR kits to help poor women. Continuing their efforts, the government bought these ultra-modern machines.

Superintendent of Siddipet Hospital, Kishore Kumar, said the Tiffa scan machine would help them to well understand the functioning of the organs of the fetus. Saying that the installation of the scanning machine has been completed, Kishore Kumar said the facility would be inaugurated by Health Minister T Harish Rao shortly at both hospitals.