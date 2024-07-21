Telangana: 17 gates of Jurala project opened amid heavy floods

As heavy floods to the Jurala project in Jogulamba Gadwal district continued for the third day, project authorities on Sunday lifted 17 of its 62 flood gates letting off over one lakh cusecs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 08:00 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: As heavy floods to the Jurala project in Jogulamba Gadwal district continued for the third day, project authorities on Sunday lifted 17 of its 62 flood gates letting off over one lakh cusecs. On the other hand, the Tungabhadra project has been receiving heavy inflows ranging up to 1,13,000 cusecs and its gates are likely to be opened anytime. The villages downstream have been sounded a flood alert.

The flood flow from both the projects has been expected to contribute substantially to the influx into the Srisailam project in the next 24 hours. As the skies opened up generously in the catchment of the Krishna river spread over all the four riparian States – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – the rainfall extravaganza being experienced in the basin, after a dry year with lowest ever water yields in the last 40 years, is holding out hope of an opulent water year.

Since the Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka continued to receive over 1.25 lakh cusecs each, all the projects downstream in the basin are likely to receive adequate inflows.

The Srisailam project has an inflow of over one lakh cusecs by 8 pm on Sunday and it is likely to rise to over 2 lakh cusecs in the next 24 hours. Its present storage touched 41 TMC as against the gross storage of 215 TMC.

Hydel generation at Srisailam project is to be resumed to full capacity facilitating water releases to Nagarjuna Sagar project in a big way in a day or two. Hydel units at the Jurala power station were put to operation generating some 435 MW.

The present storage in the NSP is only 122 TMC as against the gross storage capacity of 312 TMC.

Inflows into Krishna projects

Almatti – 1,25,000 cusecs

Narayanpur – 1,25,000 cusecs

Tungabhadra – 1,14,000 cusecs

Jurala – 92,000 cusecs

Srisailam – 98,000 cusecs

Nagarjuna Sagar – 9,700 cusecs