Telangana: 2.72 crore fishlings to be released in 732 water bodies in Jangaon

A total of 1,68,000 fishlings were being released into the Garlakunta tank alone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

MLA Rajaian and MLC Banda Prakash releasing fish seed in a a tank at Chinnapendyal village in Jangaon dist on Saturday.

Jangaon: The commencement of release of fish seedlings commenced in the district on Saturday with the fishlings released in the Garlakunta tank at Chinnapendyal village of Chilpur Mandal. Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah, MLC Banda Prakash and others participated in the programme.

A total of 1,68,000 fishlings were being released into the Garlakunta tank alone, while a total of 2.72 crore fishlings and prawn seeds would be released in 732 identified water bodies including tanks, ponds and others.

Department of Fisheries authorities have made preparations for the release of the fish seed in the water bodies. This will benefit 170 fishermen cooperative societies comprising 16,500 dedicated members. This distribution not only promises to sustain livelihoods but also bolster the overall economic landscape of the district. The State government so far supplied Rs 7.71 crore worth fish and prawn seed since 2016-17.