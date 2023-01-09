| Telangana 201 Posts Of Tutors In 14 Government Medical Colleges To Be Filled On Contract Basis

Telangana: 201 posts of tutors in 14 government medical colleges to be filled on contract basis

The monthly remuneration for each tutor will be Rs.57,700 and they will be engaged till March 31, 2023 or till the actual need cease or till the regular posts are filled-up, a Government Order (GO Rt No 19) released on Monday said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government on Monday has accorded permission to the Health, Medical and Family Welfare to engage services of tutors in as many as 201 posts on contract basis in 14 government medical colleges in Telangana.

The monthly remuneration for each tutor will be Rs.57,700 and they will be engaged till March 31, 2023 or till the actual need cease or till the regular posts are filled-up, a Government Order (GO Rt No 19) released on Monday said.

The break-up of the 201 posts of tutors include RIMS, Adilabad (16), Government Medical College (GMC), Nizamabad (16), GMC Mahabubnagar (10), GMC Siddipet (8), GMC Nalgonda (18), GMC Suryapet (18), GMC Sangareddy (13), GMC Nagarkurnool (14), GMC Wanaparthy (16), GMC Bhadradri Kothagudem (15), GMC Jagtial (14), GMC Mancherial (13), GMC Mahabubabad (14), GMC Ramagundam (16): Total: 201