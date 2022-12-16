Recruitment for eight new medical colleges completed in Telangana

The DME conducted walk-in-interviews on December 9 and provisional selection of the candidates was concluded within a day.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:07 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education (DME) has completed the process of recruiting senior faculty on contract basis for the eight new government medical colleges that were recently inaugurated by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The recruitment of nearly 37 senior faculty members for the posts of Professors and Associate Professors was taken up on contract basis for a period of one year in different specialities in eight new government medical colleges at Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Sanga Reddy, Mancherial and Ramagundam.

The DME conducted walk-in-interviews on December 9 and provisional selection of the candidates was concluded within a day. The selected faculty has been directed to report to the Principals of Government Medical Colleges concerned for verification of original certificates and release of appointment orders.

A total of 12 posts of Professors for different medical specialities including Physiology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine, Community Medicine and Psychiatry were filled. Also recruited were 25 Associate Professors for Physiology, Forensic Medicine, Pathology, Microbiology, Community Medicine, Psychiatry, Emergency Medicine, Orthopaedics, Pharmacology and Anatomy.

The monthly salary for Professors has been fixed at Rs. 1,90,000 while for Associate Professors, it is Rs. 1,50,000. The monthly pay for Assistant Professors is Rs. 1,25,000 while the faculty of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor will be paid Rs. 50,000 as a special incentive over and above the consolidated remuneration. Officials made it clear that the contract placement of senior faculty does not confer any right for future Government appointment.

While the temporary recruitment of doctors for the eight medical colleges was completed, the Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board on December 6 has notified 1167 jobs of Assistant Professors for permanent recruitment at all the government medical colleges in Telangana.

Apart from the Assistant Professor posts, the State government in December also sanctioned creation of 3897 posts in various categories for the nine new medical colleges and attached hospitals in Telangana that are to come up the next academic year.