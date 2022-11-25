Telangana: 26 lakh tonnes paddy procured for Vaanakalam so far

The State government procured over 26 lakh tonnes of paddy from over 4.16 lakh farmers through 6,129 procurement centres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: The State government procured over 26 lakh tonnes of paddy from over 4.16 lakh farmers through 6,129 procurement centres as on Thursday. Compared to corresponding period during last Vaanakalam (Kharif) season, this is nearly eight lakh tonnes more.

The State government is aiming to procure nearly 90 lakh tonnes of an estimated 1.41 crore tonnes of paddy produced during the recently concluded Vaanakalam season.

In a statement, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the paddy procurement was being carried out in an expeditious and effective manner. The procurement centres were opened in all areas where the harvesting is underway and paddy procurement has been already completed in 35 centres. The entire stock has been handed over to the millers and about Rs 2,154 crore has been already deposited into the bank accounts of farmers so far.

As majority of paddy is harvested during November and December, arrangements have been made at the procurement centres accordingly. Adequate number of gunny bags, tarpaulins, moisturiser machines and paddy cleaners among others have been made available at the procurement centres.