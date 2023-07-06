Telangana: 38 KGBVs upgraded into intermediate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday said 38 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the State have been upgraded into the intermediate from the academic year 2023-24. The first-year intermediate classes would commence from this academic year followed by second-year classes in 2024-25.

Accordingly, the School Education department issued an order upgrading the KGBVs.

The upgradation would benefit 3,040 more girl students and an additional Rs.7.60 crore would be borne by the State government every year, the Minister said, adding that two groups would be offered in the newly upgraded KGBVs.

While there were 475 KGBVs in the State, of which 245 have been uprgraded into intermediate. Currently, 26,027 girls are pursuing intermediate in KGBVs. A total of 1,33,879 students are pursuing academics in KGBVs in the State.