Expired, insect-infested food articles, other food safety violations found at Lulu Hypermarket in Hyderabad

Besides discarding food articles with insect infestation, houseflies were found hovering near meat storage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 05:40 PM

Hyderabad: Food safety inspections were conducted at the Lulu Hypermarket in Kukatpally on Wednesday. Besides discarding food articles with insect infestation, houseflies were found hovering near meat storage.

In the bakery unit of the store, 10 kg Atta Bread Mix, and 15 kg loose Baguette Bread Mix were found to be infested and discarded. Moreover, expired products including Sesame Seeds (20 kg), Toned Milk (20 liters), Biscuit packets, Glaze (7.5 kg), Gems (five kg), and Fruit Juice (two packets) were also discarded by the food safety officers.

While an updated FSSAI license copy was not displayed at the entrance of the premises, pest control records, and Medical Fitness Certificates of food handlers were available. All workers in the food section were found wearing hair caps, gloves, masks, and uniforms. 40 FoSTaC trained supervisors were also available at the premises.