Telangana: 44 registered trade unions pledge support to BRS

The trade union leaders pledged their support to the party to ensure a hat-trick win for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Hyderabad: Representatives of 44 registered trade unions of workers from the un-organised sector and those engaged on contract basis in different service segments on Tuesday adopted a resolution unanimously declaring their support to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The trade union leaders, who took part in a meeting organised by the BRS Karmika Vibhagam, the trade union wing of the ruling party, pledged their support to the party to ensure a hat-trick win for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Addressing the meeting, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the BRS government had given a 30 percent pay hike to contract workers engaged in different departments on par with the government staff.

The Chief Minister had implemented a slew of measures benefiting contract workers, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers and home guards during the last nine and a half year rule of the BRS in the State. He assured a further hike due for workers in different sectors. The BRS was all set to romp home with an overwhelming mandate, he said, also assuring the workers in the automobile sector that a transport board would be constituted soon.

The State government had extended all support to workers engaged in implementation of the mid-day meal scheme. Their remuneration was also enhanced by the State, he said, also calling upon the workers to come together to expose the Centre’s anti-worker and anti-employee policies. The quarterly tax was scrapped by the BRS in the state benefiting workers in the automobile sector.

Government employees in the State were being paid the highest salaries compared to government employees in Gujarat and Karnataka. The remuneration of home guards in the State was also enhanced. The government had taken all steps to ensure job security, Harish Rao added.