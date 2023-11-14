Telangana: TPCC social media secretary joins BRS

Mujahid regretted that the Congress was neither recognising his contributions nor giving him any priority

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Mancherial: TPCC social media secretary MD Mujahid resigned from the Congress and joined the BRS in the presence of government whip Balka Suman in Mandamarri on Monday.

Mujahid regretted that the Congress was neither recognising his contributions nor giving him any priority. He said he had been associated with the party for 10 years and was instrumental in spreading activities of the party on social media platforms and garnering support from users of Facebook and WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, BJP district general secretary Andugula Srinivas termed Dr Vivek Venkataswamy as a cheater. He said Vivek joined the Congress for personal interests by dumping his supporters and followers. He claimed that Vivek had cheated him as well after promising support.