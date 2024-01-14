Telangana: 52.78 lakh people travel in TSRTC special buses for Sankranti

As scores of people travel to their native villages during Sankranti, TSRTC initially planned to run special buses to the tune of 4,484.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 06:30 PM

Hyderabad: Around 52.78 lakh people were safely transported to their destinations in 1,861 TSRTC Sankranti special buses on Saturday, creating a new record in the State. TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the positive response received for the buses arranged for the festival.

As scores of people travel to their native villages during Sankranti, TSRTC initially planned to run special buses to the tune of 4,484. A total of 4,400 special buses were operated in three days on January 11, 12, and 13, making the total number of buses operated till Saturday 6,261. Another 652 buses are also planned to cater to the rush on Sunday.

Of the special buses, 1,127 were Hyderabad city buses diverted to Karimnagar, Warangal, Vijayawada, Khammam, and other routes with high passenger traffic.

For the first time in the corporation’s history, a command and control center was set up in the TSRTC Bus Bhavan to monitor the special buses. More than half of passengers who availed these buses were women, he informed, adding that they all traveled to their hometowns free of cost under the Mahalakshmi scheme.

Thanking the TSRTC staff who worked during the festival, Sajjanar said that advance planning and coordinated work is what helped them to transport passengers without any incidents.