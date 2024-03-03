Telangana: 5k run against drugs held in Sircilla

Collector Anurag Jayanthi called upon the people to take part in the eradication of drugs including ganja by giving information about the circulation of banned substances

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 08:30 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector Anurag Jayanthi called upon the people to take part in the eradication of drugs including ganja by giving information about the circulation of banned substances.

The district police organized a 5k Run to educate the youth against drug consumption in Sircilla town on Sunday. The Collector along with Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan flagged off the run from Ambedkar Chowk and passed through Nethanna chowk, Kotha cheruvu and Chandrampet before returning to the starting point.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Jayanthi said the youth would decide the future of the country and their future would be in trouble if they were addicted to banned substances like ganja. Everybody should come forward to eliminate such substances which have become a big hurdle for the future of the youth, he emphasized and appreciated the district police department for organizing a 5k run to educate the youth against consumption of drugs.