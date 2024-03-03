UoH: ASPIRE celebrates foundation day with focus on innovation and sustainability

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar spoke on the measures to be taken collectively for the sustainable growth at a global level.

Hyderabad: Echoing six years of commitment to fostering innovation and excellence, the ASPIRE at University of Hyderabad (UoH) recently marked its foundation day. The occasion witnessed a convergence of industry experts, and stakeholders, all gathered to reflect on a transformative contribution to innovative enterprises.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar spoke on the measures to be taken collectively for the sustainable growth at a global level. He underscored the imperative of inclusive development, reducing societal inequalities, and devising solutions for climate change, asserting that the ultimate objective should be to achieve sustainable human wellbeing.

The UGC Chairman emphasized on women-led development especially in science and technology, social sciences, administration etc., in the country. “Achieving gender equality is not just a moral imperative but an essential element for building resilient, equitable, and sustainable societies in the face of global challenges,” he said.

UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao expressed his happiness to Prof. Jagadesh Kumar for sparing his valuable time to be at the University.

In his talk on ‘Trends in Indian Biotherapeutics: Past, Present & Future’ Aurobindo Pharma Board Director, Dr. Satakarni Makkapati spoke about the changing landscape of biopharma industry over the past 3 decades in India though at a slower pace in comparison to the western counterparts.