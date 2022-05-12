Telangana: 76,080 applications received for 503 Group-1 posts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Group-I notification issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has received 76,080 applications till the last count on Wednesday. The Commission had notified 503 Group-I posts and the last date to apply on the website www.tspsc.gov.in, is May 31.

The One Time Registration (OTR) of the Commission is mandatory for candidates who are planning to register for the Group-I notification. The OTR is a web-based service that enables job seekers to register their details with the Commission. It will enable the candidates to apply for any recruitment notification issued by the TSPSC.

While 25 lakh candidates had already filled the OTR, the Commission received new 98,813 OTRs till the last count on Tuesday. Similarly, 2,08,366 candidates edited their OTRs as per the Presidential Order 2018.

Those who already filled the OTR must edit the same in order to apply for the Group notification. The local candidature of the candidates will be decided as per the Presidential Order.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .