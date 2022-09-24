Telangana: 95.93 per cent candidates qualify in TS PECET 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:44 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Hyderabad: A total of 95.93 per cent qualified out of 2,360 candidates who had appeared for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test ( TS PECET) 2022.

The TS PECET results declared by Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman, Prof. R Limbadri, Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy and Mahatma University Registrar Prof. T Krishna Rao here on Saturday are made available on the website https://pecet.tsche.ac.in.

The entrance test for admissions to bachelor’s in physical education course was attended by 1,456 candidates of whom 1,393 qualified. As for diploma in physical education admissions, 904 appeared for entrance test and 871 qualified.

Badhavath Shiva of Ranga Reddy district and G Krishnamma of Mahabubnagar district bagged first rank in the DPEd and BPEd entrance tests respectively.