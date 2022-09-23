TSCHE releases schedule for intra-college, special phase degree admissions

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:20 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education on Friday announced a schedule for intra-college and special phase degree admissions through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2022.

As per the schedule, the web options for intra college counselling will be from September 26 to 28 and seats will be released on September 29.

As for the special phase admission schedule, the registrations and exercise of web options are from October 1 to 7. Verification of certificates for admissions under the special category (PH/CAP/NCC/Extra-curricular activities) is on October 7.

Seats will be allotted on October 9 and students have to self-report online between October 9 and 10 besides reporting at colleges concerned between October 10 and 11.

Special phase admission counselling is for candidates who have not yet registered on the DOST. It is also for students who registered on the DOST and did not get a seat, so far. Students who confirm their seat with CCOTP in colleges are not eligible for the special phase.

Meanwhile, the last date for online self-reporting in the third phase admission and reporting at colleges by students who already have self-reported online in the first, second and third phase admissions has been extended up to Saturday.