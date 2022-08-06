Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to tour RGUKT-Basar on Sunday

File Photo: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Nirmal: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will tour Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Sunday.

According to the itinerary released by the governor’s secretary, Tamilisai will initially visit the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar at 6.30 am and then arrive at RGUKT at 7 am. She will take breakfast along with the students and will convene a meeting with authorities of the varsity at 10 am.

Students Governing Council (SGC) of the institution has recently announced on their official Twitter handle that Rajbhavan was calling. The students are likely to pour out their issues and request her to take steps to address the problems. They have been staging protests at regular intervals for nearly two months. Their major demand has been appointment of a regular vice-chancellor for the university.

About 8,000 odd students launched an indefinite hunger strike by boycotting their classes, requesting the government to resolve their list of 12 demands including improvement of basic facilities such as cots, uniforms, laptops, drinking water etc on June 14,. They wanted recruitment of adequate teachers and physical directors for the university.

They called off their stir when Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Education department secretary Vakati Karuna held marathon consultations and promised to address their demands on June 21. Sabita promised to resolve the demands at the earliest. Accordingly, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) Vice Chairman Prof V Venkata Ramana was appointed as in-charge Vice-chancellor. Funds Rs 5.6 crore were granted for improving infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Over 100 students belonging to RGUKT were hospitalized following food poisoning on July 15. Two contractors and two operators of two messes were booked for their alleged role in food poisoning.