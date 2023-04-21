Telangana AI Mission, INDIAai launch ‘AI for Everyone’ booklet in Telugu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (T-AIM), an initiative of the State government powered by NASSCOM, launched the Telugu version of AI for Everyone on Friday.

The booklet was conceived and developed by INDIAai, the national AI portal of India. With the recent explosion of generative AI applications, like the technology used by ChatGPT, transforming various industries, enabling unprecedented creativity and innovation, the AI booklet aims to provide a basic introduction to artificial intelligence that is accessible and easy to understand for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The Telugu version of the booklet will make this information available to the Telugu-speaking community, helping them make informed decisions about how to use AI technologies in their daily lives. The language is simple enough for even children to develop a foundational understanding about artificial intelligence, according to a press release.

The launch of the Telugu version of the AI booklet is an important step in making educational resources about AI available to more people. Telangana AI Mission and INDIAai are committed to promoting AI education and awareness in India and hope that this initiative will inspire more people to learn about AI and its potential applications in various fields, officials said.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan said the event marked an important milestone for the State of Telangana.

“This effort will go a long way in spreading awareness and promoting understanding of AI among the Telugu-speaking population. With the advent of AI, the world is changing at a rapid pace, and it is critical that we keep ourselves informed and equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with it. As a state, we are committed to leveraging technology for the betterment of our people, and this launch is a step in that direction,” he said.

Jibu Elias, Head of Content and Research at INDIAai, said cues were taken from previous literacy campaigns, textbooks and bedtime stories to ensure that everyone, from 8-year-olds to 80-year-olds, could understand the basic concepts behind AI. The booklet was available in 10 languages.

Rama Devi Lanka, Director, Emerging Technologies Wing (ITE&C), and Praveen Mokkapati, Lead for T-AIM, were also present.

