Telangana: All health sub-centres in Narsampet to get permanent buildings

05:35 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

MLA Peddi Sudarashan Reddy receiving the order copy from Health Minister T Harish Rao.

Warangal: With the sanction of Rs 4.40 crore funds for the construction of the 22 health sub-centres in the Narsampet Assembly constituency, all the sub-centres will have the permanent buildings soon.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, TRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said that Health Minister T Harish Rao had handed over the order copy to this effect a couple of days ago in Hyderabad. “The State government sanctioned Rs four core for the construction of 25 health sub-centers buildings in the Narsampet constituency in December last year. The Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare issued an order asking the Managing Director, HMFW & MD NHM, TSMSIDC, to take the necessary steps for the construction of the centres.

Following which the construction was taken up and almost all the 25 sub-centres are nearing completion,” Reddy said. “57 sub-centres of 59 sub-centres are housed on rented premises in his constituency. Due to this, the landlords even pressured the ANMs to vacate their buildings citing different reasons during the peak of Covid pandemic last year. Keeping this in view, I appealed to the government to allot funds for the construction of permanent buildings. Following this, the government has allotted the funds. My sincere thanks to Health Minister Harish Rao for sanctioning the funds,” he said.

“The process of identifying the sites for their construction of these centres has been completed. I would like to inform you that in another four months all the construction of all the sub centers will be completed and made available to the public,” Reddy said and added that it was a matter of great pride to get funds for the permanent buildings, especially for such a large scale 59 sub-centers. Reddy said that there were only two buildings for the sub-centres before the formation of the State.

