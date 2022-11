Hyderabad’s Ragavarshini rules the roost at CISCE National Games

Hyderabad: B Ragavarshini of St Joseph’s Public School, King Koti, Hyderabad clinched three gold medals and a silver in the CISCE National Games held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Monday.

Ragavarshini, who represented Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, emerged fastest in 100m with the timing of 13.33 sec. She clocked 27.15 sec in 200m to take the top honours. Later in the 400m event she bagged the gold with the timing of 1.05.77 sec.

She also clinched silver in the 4x100m relay. Ragavarshini was adjudged as the individual champion of the tournament. Meanwhile, Lakshmi Prasanna of Telangana won gold in the 3000m walk event.

RESULTS: Senior Girls: 100m: 1 B Ragavarshini (AP & TS) 13.33sec; 2 Sofia Sultana (BIHAR & JHARKHAND); 3 Binnaha Bharath K (KAR); 200m: 1 B Ragavarshini (AP & TS) 27.15 sec, 2 Shailja Jindal (MAH & GOA), 3 Binnaha Bharath K (KAR); 400m: 1 B Ragavarshini (AP & Ts) 1.05.77 sec, 2 Shailja Jindal (MAH & GOA), 3 Shree K C (KAR); High Jump: 1 Anissha Thangar T (TN) 1.50m, 2 Ishita Neoma Roche (KAR), 3 Suhani A Kushwaha (UP & UK); Javelin Throw: 1 Shivani Xalxo (BIHAR & JHARKHAND) 31.33m, 2 Simranpreet Kau Kaur (HAR), 3 Syed Zenia (AP & TS); Hammer Throw: 1 Gopika Sunil (KER) 36.03m, 2 Neha Lavanya Guduru (AP & TS), 3 Nandini Sanjay Bajpai (UP & UK); Senior Boys: Long Jump: 1 Shikhar Shailes Chaudhary (UP & UK) 6.10m, 2 Vijay Sarathy BA (AP & TS) 5.90m, 3 Smith Sunil Chaure (MAH & GOA); 200m: 1 Harsh Deepak Thakur (MAH & GOA) 22.68 sec, 2 Adithya Hari (MAH & GOA), 3 Rohith Rajha AR (KAR); Junior: Girls: 3000m Race Walk: 1 Lakshmi Prasanna (AP & TS) 17.48.14 sec, 2 Ankita Ajeet Yadav (UP & UK), 3 Chavvi Kuldeep Swami (UP & UK); 3000m Run: 1 Sanjanna Suresh (TN) 12.27.69 sec, 2 Prerana Sravan Kumar (KAR), 3 Shilpa M (AP & TS).