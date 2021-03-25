Telangana: Applications invited for grant of overseas scholarships

The family income of the applicant should be less than Rs.5 lakh per annum and maximum age should not exceed 35 years as on July 1, 2021 under the scheme

Hyderabad: The Tribal Welfare department has invited applications for granting up to Rs.20 lakh as financial assistance to ST students of plain area districts of the Telangana under Dr. BR Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi Scheme.

The financial assistance will be provided to eligible ST students who wish to pursue higher studies in professional courses like medicine, engineering, pharmacy, nursing, pure sciences, humanities, social studies, etc., in foreign universities of the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, New Zealand, Japan, France, and South Korea, the department said in a press release on Thursday.

The family income of the applicant should be less than Rs.5 lakh per annum and maximum age should not exceed 35 years as on July 1, 2021 under the scheme. Interested candidates can apply through the website https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in and for more details, contact the district tribal development officer, of the district concerned.

The department has also invited applications from ST law graduates from plain area districts for selections to undergo training in administration justice for a period of three years. The selected candidates will be paid Rs.1,000 per month as a stipend and Rs.6,000 will be provided for purchase of books and furniture as one time grant in the first year. Interested ST candidates can apply in the office of the District Tribal Welfare Officer concerned and for more details, can contact the district tribal development office.

