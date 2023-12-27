Tribal Welfare Dept invites applications for sports coaches

Published Date - 06:16 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: The Tribal Welfare Department has invited applications for sports coaches on outsourcing basis to work in Tribal Welfare Model Sports Schools for the academic year.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the government is looking for coaches who possess a one year diploma from National Institute of Sports, Patiala in disciplines such as volleyball, Basketball, archery and athletics.

Selected coaches would be attached to Model Sports School (Boys) Kinnerasani, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Model Sports School (Girls), Kachanapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Model Sports School (Boys), Kothaguda, Mahabubabad District.

Interested candidates can mail their resumes to sportsofficertwd@gmail.com or in person in the Academic Cell, office of the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare, DSS Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad on or before January 8 with all necessary documents. The selected candidates would work on an honorarium basis.

Application format can be downloaded from tstribalwelfare.cgg.gov.in. For further details contact 9908550250, 9247267050 during 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days.