Minimum learning abilities of students of Ashram Schools to be assessed: ITDA PO

Kothagudem: Plans were being made to assess the minimum learning abilities and find out the basic academic level of tribal students studying in Ashram Schools and GPSs run under the Tribal Welfare Department, said Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer, Prateek Jain.

A basic knowledge assessment test for the tribal students was being prepared to examine their basic knowledge of subjects like Telugu, English, Mathematics and others. A basic practice survey was conducted by a team from K-12 Activity Academy of Hyderabad.

The minimum learning abilities of as many as 12, 859 students in 60 Ashram Schools and 225 Government Primary Schools (GPSs) in Khammam district from third to seventh standard would be tested following the suggestions from the team, Jain said in a statement here.

The PO said that Bhadrachalam Gurukul College principal and teachers have been appointed for the purpose. They have allotted 50 children to each teacher and they would work hard to bring out the hidden potential in the children and make them passionate about education in future.

Tribal student gets MBBS admission

Jain further informed that a tribal girl student, Kottem Kusumanjali from a poor family secured MBBS admission. The student from Muchharla village in Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district studied intermediate BiPC at Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukul College.

The student scored 891 marks out of 1000 marks in intermediate and scored 90.19 marks in NEET 2023 examination. She got an MBBS seat in Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar affiliated to Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

Jain congratulated Kusumanjali for getting an MBBS seat adding that a student of Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukul, Korsa Lakshmi of Dummugudem mandal recently secured admission in IIT Patna in Bihar.