Telangana appoints authority for Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Act

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:07 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: The State has appointed Appropriate Authority for Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 and Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, the office of which is located at Additional Director, ART and Surrogacy, DME Building, third floor, Koti, Hyderabad.

All the ART clinics/banks and surrogacy clinics in the State should be mandatorily registered under these Acts, according to the Office of Commissioner Health and Family Welfare.

In order to register, ART clinics/banks should submit applications online to the National Registry, and the PDF printout of the filled in application form duly signed by the authorized signatory should be submitted by registered post/in person to the above-mentioned address along with proof of payment.

The ART (Regulation) Act and Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021 are two newly introduced Acts of Parliament for regulation and supervision of ART clinics/banks and surrogacy clinics, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of ART and surrogacy services for addressing the issues related to reproductive health where these above technologies are required.

The registration fee for ART bank is Rs 50,000, ART clinics level 1 is Rs 50,000, ART clinics level 2 is Rs 2,00,000 and surrogacy clinics is Rs 2,00,000 as fixed by the Government of India.

All the district medical and health officers were instructed to circulate the process of registration to ART clinics/banks and surrogacy clinics to register under these Acts mandatorily.