ART conclave held at Oasis Fertility centre in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:29 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Warangal: Oasis Fertility Centre Clinical Head and Fertility Specialist Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao said they had helped many people to achieve their parenthood dream in the last five years by following a holistic approach involving diet, exercise, and advanced fertility treatments to enable fertility-challenged couples to become parents.

Speaking at the ART Conclave here on Sunday, she said: “Through the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) conclave, we intend to propagate the new-gen techniques to a broader set of the population including fertility specialists and gynecologists that can help in improving patient outcomes. Our Warangal centre is one of the very few centres in the country offering the Micro-Tese procedure to treat male infertility,” she added.

Also Read Telangana appoints authority for Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Act

The conclave was conducted on the occasion of fifth anniversary of the Oasis Fertility centre. Several couples with their kids participated in the event and shared their experiences at the Oasis Fertility.

Oasis Fertility Chief Operating Officer Sudhaker Jadhav said there was a rapid transformation in terms of technology in the fertility space. “Through ART conclaves like this, we aim to throw light on the scientific advancements that happen at a global level. Not only that, we aspire to share our expertise with the fertility fraternity which can result in a better patient treatment journey,” he said.