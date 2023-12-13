Telangana Assembly: Gaddam Prasad files nomination to Speaker’s post

The Speaker election is scheduled to be conducted in the Assembly on Thursday. With the opposition parties BRS and AIMIM supporting his candidature, Prasad Kumar's election is likely to be unanimous.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:55 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Vikarabad MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar filed his nomination to the post of the Speaker of Telangana State Legislative Assembly. Prasad Kumar submitted his nomination papers to the Assembly Secretary in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers and MLAs from Congress party.

Following a request from Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu, BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to support the candidature of Prasad Kumar to the post. Accordingly, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao visited the Assembly, attended the nomination filing programme. CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and others also were present.

