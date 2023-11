Telangana Assembly elections: DGP Anjani Kumar votes at Amberpet Sports Complex

Anjani Kumar reached the polling centre in the morning and cast his vote.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:56 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar along with his family exercised their frNchise at Amberpet Sports Complex on Thursday morning.

Interacting with media persons he said fool proof arrangements for the polls in the State were made by the police and the process is going on smoothly.

He appealed to the people to come out and cast their vote.